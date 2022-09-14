Nii Funny, Kamelyeon to entertain fans on De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 13

This Saturday, September 17th, the action continues at the Bukom Boxing Arena where the De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 13 will feature popular musicians Nii Funny and Kamelyeon.

Every fight night is exciting and Saturday hopes to be another great night.

On the bill are boxers from the 12 clubs competing for new Renault salon cars.

GBA Match Maker Yusif Mubarak revealed that Michael Tetteh from Akotoku Academy will face Prince Arhin of Sea View.

Michael Doodo of Attoh Quarshie will also meet an opponent yet to to be named.

Currently Fit Square is leading by a point, and it is likely the positions on the League Table may change.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League is organized by Imax Media Promotions with support from the Ghana Boxing Authority and sponsored by TCL, Max Buy, Techno and Imax Electronics. The exciting sports show is telecasted live on Max TV.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye expresses his appreciation to the fans for their discipline and the sponsors for their commitment to support the development and promotion of Ghana Boxing.