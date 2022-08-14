Nii Lante Bannerman elected President of Handball Association of Ghana

Hon. Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman was on Saturday elected President of the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG).

The much talked about election took place at the Omanye Hall of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) where he polled 26 out of a total of 37 to beat his contender, Paul Kofi Yesu Dadzi, a teacher at the Accra Academy Senior High School who secured 10 votes with one ballot rejected.

Nii Lante Bannerman who is the former Chairman of the National Coordinator of Premix Fuel Committee thanked God and the members of the Association for the confidence reposed in him by way of the massive votes.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who helped in realizing a well-organized congress.

He acknowledged the herculean task ahead of him as President and called on all stakeholders and most importantly the losing candidates to come together to help give the Associations a face-lift.

Elated Mr. Banner man urged the losing aspirants to join the campaign to take handball to the next level.

Bannerman welcomed help from all quarters of the handball association as they look to host major competitions shortly, saying “handball in Ghana should be able to get to the level it is expected to be.”

“This is not a win for me, but handball, and I will plead with everyone to come on board. Handball is a team sport and with you coming on board, I believe it would take a different shape in Ghana” he said.

Other executive members elected to handle activities of the Handball Association for the next four years include Amma Frimpomaa (2nd Vice President), William Ghartey (Executive Member), and Philip Longdon (Executive Member), among others.

There would be a bye election to look at the position of the 1st Vice President and Treasurer as both unopposed candidates could not attain the majority threshold of 50 plus one.

Nii Bannerman was two-time Parliamentary candidate for the governing New Patriotic New Party (NPP) in the Ododiodioo Constituency.