Nii Lante Bannerman seeks to revamp Handball

Mr. Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman, a presidential hopeful for the Ghana Handball Association (GHA) says he remains poised to change the dwindling fortunes of the sport.

With the GHA elective congress slated for August 13, 2022, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall, 39 delegates from 11 regions would choose new executives to spearhead activities of the association for the next four years.

The elections were initially scheduled to happen in 2020, but disagreements between aspirants coupled with the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the elections, Mr. Lante Bannerman was worried about the fact that no major handball championship has been held over the years, which, according to him, has halted the growth of the sport.

“It is quite sad that handball has not seen any major competition over the past years, but having been approached by some players and executives, I decided to contest for the presidency so as to raise the sport to the next level.

“I have been part of handball for about four to five years and I have the connections that can help revamp handball and make it more attractive,” he said.

Mr. Lante Bannerman added that the growth of juvenile handball would be one of his utmost priorities if elected into office and would make it very appealing to the youth.

He said he would push for more Ghanaian coaches to receive their licences from the Confederation of African Handball so that they can officiate some of the games for the upcoming African Games to be hosted by Ghana in 2023.

Mr. Lante Bannerman expressed confidence about the electioneering process that was being put in place and remained hopeful of winning the contest.

The upcoming electoral process would be spearheaded by the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Electoral Commission of Ghana.