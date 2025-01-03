Nii Lante Vanderpuye Criticizes Akufo-Addo Government’s Lack of Progress in Sports Development

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, delivered a scathing critique of the Akufo-Addo administration’s handling of sports in Ghana.

Vanderpuye argued that the current government’s promises to elevate the sports sector have not materialized into substantial achievements.

Vanderpuye’s remarks centered around what he described as the government’s failure to implement effective policies and initiatives for sports development. Despite initial promises, he said very little has been done to address key issues such as infrastructure, funding, and overall support for sports federations. According to Vanderpuye, these failures have left many athletes and sports organizations in a state of frustration, with projects either incomplete or lacking sufficient backing to create meaningful change.

He also expressed concern over the government’s lack of commitment to sports tourism, an area he believes could significantly contribute to the nation’s economy. Vanderpuye advocated for a more comprehensive and strategic approach to developing sports, one that would involve collaboration with the private sector, civil society, and other key stakeholders.

This sharp critique has sparked a national debate on the state of sports in Ghana, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in the governance of the sector. As the country continues to face challenges in sports development, the pressure on the Akufo-Addo government to deliver concrete results in this area is mounting. With the importance of sports for national unity, youth empowerment, and economic growth, the demand for more effective action has never been more urgent.