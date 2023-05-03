Nii Laryea Tomakpe and Yarniede family Appoints New Head

The principal and accredited elders of Nii Laryea Tomakpe (Tomigbe) family of Gbawe in the Ga South municipality of the Greater Accra Region have performed traditions and customs to officially appoint a new head for the family.

The principal new head of the family is in a person of Mr Joseph Quaye who was appointed on Saturday 7th May 2022 to replace the former head of A Family, Mr. Nii Laryea Tomakpe I now deceased.

In an interview with journalists on his appointment, he expressed gratitude to the elders for their efforts at resolving the differences in the family before his appointment.

He said: “Let’s all come together and prepare for what lies ahead of us.”

He urged all to tolerate each other and avoid acts that have the potential of undermining the peace in the family.

He called on sons and daughters of the Nii Laryea Tomakpe (Tomigbe) family to unite and work together to bring development into the family. He added that very soon he would outline his new vision for the development of the family.

A family member told this paper that the appointment was long overdue as the family had been without a substantive head of family because of misunderstanding for many years.

Following this development, the new head family Mr Joseph Quaye has cautioned the general public to desist from buying land from people parading themselves as representing the family, stressing that they do so at their own risk.

They also sounded a strong word of warning to would be buyers and those who have illegally bought land from the wrong people to begin moves of coming over to regularize their purchase or risk losing the lands.

The new family head further cautioned the general public to be warry of one Nii Adam kwatei Quartey who parades himself as a family head, stressing that the said Nii Adam Kwatei Quartey is a Daasetse of Gbawe and not a family head so whoever does bussines with him does so at his or her own risk.

It could be recalled that the newly appointed family head, Mr Joseph Quaye on the 5th of August 2022 acting on behalf of the the principal and accredited elders of Nii Laryea Tomakpe (Tomigbe) family of Gbawe enstooled Nii Mensahfio II as the chief of Gbawe.