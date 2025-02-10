Nii Mei Dance Ensemble, Tray-Zee, and Junkatown Set to Thrill at Ghana’s 68th Independence Celebration in Hungary

The Ghana Students Association in Hungary is set to host a grand celebration for Ghana’s 68th Independence Anniversary on March 8, 2025.

The event, which aims to showcase Ghanaian culture and heritage, will feature performances by Nii Mei Dance Ensemble, comedians from Junkatown Movies Production, and renowned artist Tray-Zee, alongside his road manager, Williams.

The celebration is being spearheaded by Peter Worlasi Adanu, President of the Ghana Students Union in Hungary, with PayInc Group Limited (PayAnel) as the main headline sponsor.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Honorary Counsellor, the Czech Ambassador, and the President of the Ghanaian Community in Hungary.

With an exciting lineup of cultural displays, music, and comedy, the event promises to bring together Ghanaians and friends of Ghana in Hungary for a night of unity and entertainment.