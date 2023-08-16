Nii Odai Ntow family customary land secretariat appeals to IGP , Chief Justice 

Nii Ayidzaku Tackie on behalf of the Nii Odai Family customary land has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, the Chief Justice and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to keep on with their good work to ensure peace and unity in Ghana.

He also entreated the Land Commission to adhere to laid down rules and regulations in land issues by avoiding imposters in land administration.

Nii Ayidzaku Tackie said this in a Press Conference in Kwabenya, to inform the public about certain illegalities and inaccuracies that were running in the media and public landscape concerning their lands.

He also reminded all developers on their lands to regularize their documents with the Nii Odai Ntow family to avoid disputes.

He said the lands covered Ashongman, Kwabenya, Agbogba, Dome, Haatso, Katapor per the suit judgment of Sir Brandfird Griffith Knight, a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gold Coast in 1904 as well as a judgement delivered on the 30th January 1980 by his Lordship Justice K.A. Agyepong (deceased).

Nii Ayidzaku Tackie added that, by the combined effect of the 1904 and the 1980 judgements, the Nii Odai Ntow family had a total land of approximately 22,000Acres/8,903.08 Hectares.

He explained that the Nii Odai Family was made up of four branches namely; the Nii Abbey We, the Ashong Djemawon, the Tetteh Afrimie and the Anteh Kwakonam.

He commended some of the members of the Lands Commission for following legalities and warned that they would not entertain those condoning with others to illegally annex their lands.