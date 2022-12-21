Nii Quaye wins maiden edition of Cycling for Christmas Championship

Ghana’s Joseph Nii Quaye won the median edition of “Cycling for Christmas” Championship held at Olebu-Ablekuma in Accra yesterday.

He won the Men’s elite race of 70-kilometres with a time of 1hr,19mins and an average speed of 51.2 km/hr, while Victor Cudjoe and Naaba Michael finished second and third respectively with the same time build up and average speed.

In the Junior elite race, Issah Eliasu came first in a time of 48minutes 44 seconds followed by Abdul Majeed Sanda in 49: 30k/hr.

Haruna Mensah picked the third spot with a time of 50:43 km/hr.

In the 17-kilometer female category, Erica Sedzro came through the first spot in a time of 27mins 43 secs, followed by Jennifer Pappoe in a time of 36 mins 13secs with Haruna Nimatu placing third in close to 40mins 16secs.

The event was under the auspices of the Ghana Cycling Federation in collaboration with LizzyWorld Consult and sponsored by Lele Ghana, Kangen Ghana Ltd, Sports World and Nich Cocoa.

A total of 75 cyclists participated in the event.