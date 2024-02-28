Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II donates to Oyarifa Agape Orphanage Home

The Chief of Oyarifa in the Greater Accra region, Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II, and his entourage have made a thrilling donation to the Oyarifa Agape Orphanage home.

The donation made on Saturday, February 24, 2024, had items such as 1000 exercise books, 1000 pens, waste bins, Veronica buckets, cooking oil, and toiletries.

Other items also include bags of rice, soft drinks, water, and soaps among others.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II stated that giving is part of his nature and he is worried when people close to him are in need.

“The main thing that motivated me to do this donation you know, when you have and the other person beside you don’t have it’s worrying and these are children who have found themselves in this orphanage home. So I felt I needed to help them with this donation. However, I am a cheerful giver and as they say, givers never lack.

“The children really expressed an unusual excitement with the donation. Upon seeing my entourage they willingly came out and helped with offloading the items and the preparation for the event to kick start,” Nii Gbɔbilɔ Djata II stated.

He continued: “I will entreat them to take their education seriously, education is the key. And not forgetting their God, they should not joke with their Christian life.”

Nii Djata II also promised to do more for them and other orphanages adding that there is more to come for the betterment of Oyarifa and its environs.

The donation was received by the Caregiver, Eric Boadu, and the Supervisor of the Agape Orphanage Home, Gloria Nyarko.

The Supervisor, Mrs. Gloria Nyarko thanked Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II and his entourage for the kind gesture done to the Orphanage Home.

“We are really happy for this donation and we ask for God’s blessing and peace in his life and his throne,” she stated.