Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II calls for partnership to tackle problems affecting women

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for partnership between traditional rulers and women’s groups to tackle problems militating against the advancement and protection of women and their full participation in the development of the country.

King Tackie in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day saluted all women in Ghana, especially “those who have been strong pillars of support for their families.”

The Monarch also commended all those involved in various projects that have benefitted women and their families in diverse ways.

“My hearty congratulations go especially to female single parents who have made tremendous sacrifices for the sake of their children and others who are not their biological children,” the statement said.

The statement said “it may be recalled that in 1995 at the 4th World Women’s Congress in Beijing, a blueprint for greater equality and opportunities for men and women, girls and boys in law and in practice was produced by representatives from 189 United Nations (UN) member States.

“This blueprint has resulted in greater access to education at all levels by women and girls with greater presence in leadership roles, including effective participation in economic, social, cultural and political decision making in this country,” it stated.

The Affirmative Action Bill has also been developed to increase women’s participation at the decision-making level of the country, address domestic violence and other forms of abuse of women, not excluding sexual harassment at the workplace.

“On this occasion of the International Women’s Day, I highly commend all women who have worked tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for women and to promote and protect the fundamental freedom of women in Ghana,” it said.

Nevertheless, more work remains to be done to ensure more representation of women in the social and political leadership of Ghana.

It called for among others, the abolition of witch camps, provision of shelters for abused and battered women as well as enhanced health care for Ghanaian women.

“Long live Ghanaian women, long live the heroic exploits of gender advocates and may the fight for the realization of the inalienable and integral rights of all Ghanaian women be speedily achieved in this country,” it stated.