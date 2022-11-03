Nii Tetteh Oglie II Foundation to enhance youth empowerment in Saki

The Nii Tetteh Oglie II Foundation, a non- government organisation (NGO) based in Saki in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, has set up some modalities to enhance youth empowerment within the various communities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Saki after a meeting with officials from the Kpone-Katamanso Education Directorate, Nii Oglie II stated that it was time stakeholders prioritized youth development through education for a better future.

Nii Oglie II, Nmlitsakpo Mantse (Chief) explained that the youth were faced with many challenges as they matured to take over some leadership roles in the communities.

However, their inability to acquire decent jobs poses a serious security threat to every developing country.

Nii Oglie II, who is also the founder of the Nii Tetteh Oglie Foundation, mentioned that empowering youth development remained one of his topmost priorities, stressing that the foundation was purposely established to help promote youth development through rigorous education to prepare the youth for the future task.

According to him, education holds the key to unlocking greatness in humanity and called on key stakeholders in the education sector and global philanthropists to support the foundation to achieve its objectives.

Nii Oglie II said in consultations with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director of Education, the community, and some stakeholders including corporate institutions would be mobilized to raise funds to aid in completing and constructing some new classroom blocks within the Nmlitsakpo traditional area.

He said the foundation would work to ensure that the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)4 which aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning for opportunities was promoted.