Nii Tsuruman Community launches two-year development plan

The chiefs and people of Nii Tsuruman, a suburb of Adjin-Kotoku near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, have launched a two-year self-help development plan as part of the Homowo Festival to improve the living standards of residents.

Projects envisaged in the plan include the rehabilitation of a six-unit classroom block with an office and a storeroom, and construction of community and daycare centres.

Nii Kofi Tsuru II, the Chief of the area, who launched the plan said the project would be undertaken through communal labour and financial contributions by residents in and outside of the town.

He advised the youth to take their education seriously and avoid alcohol, smoking of marijuana, and other hard drugs, which could ruin their lives.

Nii Tsuru, also the Chairman of the Taifa branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, urged drivers to avoid speeding and regularly maintain their vehicles to prevent road crashes.

He called on the Ministry of Education to support the community with building materials to refurbish the six-unit classroom block.

It also appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Transport to re-gravel the two-kilometre road from Adjin-Kotoku to the Nii Tsuruman market centre to improve economic activities.