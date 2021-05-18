The Coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the world and forced us to do business in ways we never imagined rather quickly. Many companies had to rapidly craft an online presence, which can be an incredibly difficult feat to handle alone. Going online meant survival during this pandemic, and the rush to go digital fueled by social media changed the landscape of how we do business in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, marketing agencies like Digital Nod were there to help companies and business owners increase their digital footprint. As per Director Nik Mulani, the company was able to achieve a staggering 200% growth during this time while helping organizations and brands navigate the crisis.

Digital Nod is a highly specialized digital brand management firm helping brands with media coverage, social media growth, and reputation management. The agency has supported countless entrepreneurs, musicians, actors, brands, organizations, professionals, and influencers not only reach but surpass their marketing goals. “The COVID-19 crisis hit so quickly that many people were unprepared, and at Digital Nod, we understood that they needed a place to turn,” shared Nik. “Social media presence and follower-base hold a lot of power. They are the people invested in your brand.”

With an emphasis on social media, brands seek help from Digital Nod to reach a wider audience and push up engagement and discovery. “Social media provided an equilibrium as things became increasingly tumultuous, and the spikes in social media usage and engagement presented a lot of opportunities,” explained Nik Mulani. “Businesses understood that the influence and power of social media could not be ignored.” By incorporating that into their strategies, companies were able to weather the storm of the pandemic quite well.

Nik Mulani’s expertise and dedication run through the culture at Digital Nod. Their growth can be attributed to a real-life, pragmatic approach to digital media that brands need now. The landscape is continually changing, and with that, Digital Nod offers evolving expertise to meet companies’ immediate needs. “Right now, audiences are looking towards brands to lead the conversation, and that approach requires authenticity and transparency,” he added.

Digital Nod continues on this trajectory of unprecedented growth. At the same time, the pandemic shows no signs of letting up, particularly as companies grapple with the idea that they should have been better prepared and refuse to make the same mistake twice. “I am proud of what we’ve been able to do and am extremely grateful for what my team has done, shared Nik Mulani, adding, “When the pandemic hit, it was all hands on deck, and we are looking forward to 2020 being a record year.”