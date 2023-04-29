Nima and Tamale Shine Bright for Ramadan Courtesy of ECOBANK

Ghana leading bank, ECOBANK Ghana has lighted up the streets of Nima in Accra and Tamale in the Northern Region in the maiden Ramadan Edition of Light Up City 2023.

Since 2018, Ecobank and its state and private partners have been lighting up the city of Accra during the Christmas and News Year season. But this year, they have extended the gesture to the Muslim communities as the celebrate their annual Ramadam.

Light Up the City is under the auspice of the Greater-Accra Regional Coordinating Council and its respective local authorities, and executed by Jandel Limited (a Décor, Luxury and Lifestyle Experience Company) and sponsored solely by Ecobank Ghana and other partners.

But the maiden Ramadan edition was solely sponsored by Ecobank Ghana.

In speech at the lighting up event at Nima Roundabout, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Dan Sackey noted that street lighting during the holy month of Ramadan, traditionally referred to as Fanous Ramadan, has been practiced in Egypt and the larger Arab world for ages. But the practice has now become very common and observed in Muslim communities in most parts of the world, including the West.

“Fanous has thus remained with Muslims as a symbol of joy and a beloved tradition in the month of Ramadan,” he said.

He observed that the immediate stakeholders of Ecobank Ghana comprise largely of both Christians and Muslims, so “we have found it necessary to also adopt Fanous Ramadan as an annual ritual, starting from 2023.”

Dan Sackey said as a bank, Ecobank does such activities as a corporate social responsibly, aimed at bringing joy and smiles to the faces of all Muslims.

“I, therefore, pause here to entreat Ghanaian Muslims not to let these efforts of the Ramadan lighting be in vain but to achieve its real purpose of making the ‘light guide the way’ for all of us, now and forever,” he stated.