Nina Rose’s ‘Come Over’ takes you on a journey of passion and desire

Like a rising star in the night sky, Nina Rose has burst onto the music scene with a celestial single, ‘Come Over’, that will leave you breathless and take you on a journey of passion and desire. This musical masterpiece is the perfect blend of genres, with every element in perfect harmony, transporting you to a world of pure bliss. ‘Come Over’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://linktr.ee/ninarosemusic

The song’s pulsing beats and infectious rhythms, produced by the acclaimed Ghanaian producer, Ugly On It, blend seamlessly with Nina’s alluring and dulcet voice that glides like silk, making ‘Come Over’ nothing short of transcendent. The lyrics, co-written by the exceptionally talented up-and-coming Nigerian songwriter, Ese, are a mesmerizing mix of seduction and invitation, inviting you to come over and experience a moment of pure ecstasy. The bouncy sound is fresh and irresistible, infused with Afrobeats and Dancehall, bringing Nina’s Ghanaian and Jamaican heritage to the forefront. This track’s narrative is provocative, tapping into the current sneaky link culture and instigating one last time with that special someone. The song’s fun and vivacious lyrics and beats will make you bust a move in no time.

But ‘Come Over’ is not just a song; it’s an experience. The sensual and vibrant video, directed and edited by the talented ineffable films, is a visual feast that showcases Nina’s beauty and seductive performance, along with her sneaky link, capturing every bit of the track’s sensuality and vibrancy. Shot in London, this video is a perfect complement to the track and will leave you mesmerized.

Nina Rose is not just an exceptional artist; she is a divine being who empowers women to embrace their sensuality and own their power. Through ‘Come Over’, she inspires women to shed their inhibitions and feel confident and empowered in their bodies. She believes every woman deserves that.

Nina Rose’s journey in the music industry began in 2019 when she performed as a backing vocalist for Headie One’s ”Music and Road” tour. She made her debut in July 2020 with ‘Like I Do’ and has since released singles and a six-track EP titled ”Afro Love”, which encapsulates her Ghanaian roots.

‘Come Over’ is a celestial gift that will transport you to another dimension. Its ethereal melodies and Nina’s angelic voice will leave you spellbound and yearning for more. So, close your eyes, listen to the music, and let Nina Rose’s enchanting world take you on a journey of transcendence.