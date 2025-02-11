Nine Candidates Compete for Western Region Council of State Seat as NDC Endorses Nana Hill Crest

In the Western Region’s Council of State election set for today, nine candidates are vying for the chance to secure one of the region’s seats—a contest that carries significant implications for regional governance.

The final decision will be made by a 28-member electoral college, with two delegates representing each of the region’s 14 districts. Following the election, President John Mahama will also appoint a second representative, ensuring that the region benefits from a broader range of advisory voices.

Amid the competitive field, the National Democratic Congress has thrown its weight behind Akwasi Nsiah-Awuah, popularly known as Nana Hill Crest. Nana Kojo Toku, the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC, confirmed the endorsement during a recent appearance on Connect FM’s “Asem Yi Dze Ka” program. Toku expressed confidence in his candidate’s prospects, noting that if the process is free of irregularities, Nana Hill Crest stands a strong chance. However, he also cautioned that the small size of the electoral college and the presence of eight other contenders leave room for unexpected outcomes.

Observers note that this election is more than just a routine political contest—it is a test of the region’s trust in the processes that shape national policy advice. With the stakes high, many believe that today’s vote could signal shifting dynamics in the region ahead of future national elections. While the NDC’s backing of Nana Hill Crest reflects a clear vote of confidence, the ultimate result will depend on the delicate balancing act performed by the electoral college.

As the day unfolds, political analysts and local stakeholders alike will be watching closely, aware that the outcome might influence not just regional representation but the broader national political landscape as well. With high hopes and a keen sense of the race’s unpredictability, today’s contest is set to become a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of Ghana’s democratic process.