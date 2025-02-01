Nine Candidates Vie for Western Region’s Council of State Seat

The race to represent the Western Region on Ghana’s Council of State has officially begun, with nine candidates successfully filing their nominations ahead of the February 11 elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) meticulously vetted each candidate to ensure their eligibility, setting the stage for a competitive and highly anticipated contest.

Among the notable contenders are Nana Akwasi Nsiah Awuah, a prominent business mogul; Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, Queen Mother of Nyankrom and Acting Paramount Queen Mother for the Shama Traditional Council; and Nana Nkranumako IV, Queen of Grabodu in the Shama Traditional Area. Other candidates who successfully filed their nominations include Adjei Clement, Mohammed Danjums, and Bishop Jacob Oppon Acquah.

The EC closed nominations at exactly 5:00 p.m., finalizing the list of candidates for the upcoming election, which will be held at the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

In exclusive interviews, some of the candidates shared their motivations for contesting the seat. Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II emphasized her commitment to driving development in the Western Region. “My goal is to advocate for the Western Region and ensure we get our fair share of national resources. This position will give me the platform to lobby for the various MMDAs in the region and also advise the President on key developmental issues to develop the region,” she stated.

Bishop Jacob Oppon Acquah, another candidate, reiterated his dedication to serving the nation in a non-partisan capacity. “I believe I have much to contribute to national development, and this role will allow me to do so effectively,” he said.

Deputy Regional Director of the EC, Joshua Ofori Prempeh, explained that the commission would forward the applications for further verification at the national level. “After this process, a notice of poll will be issued ahead of the February 11 election,” he added.

The Role of the Council of State

Established by the 1992 Constitution, the Council of State serves as an advisory body to the President. Each of Ghana’s 16 regions elects one representative, while the President appoints 11 additional members. The Council plays a crucial role in advising the President on critical national issues, including presidential appointments, policy matters, and governance concerns. It convenes at least four times a year to deliberate on issues affecting the nation’s development.

As the election date approaches, the people of the Western Region face an important decision. The candidate they choose will not only represent their interests but also influence national policy at the highest level. With a diverse pool of candidates, each bringing unique perspectives and experiences, the election promises to be a pivotal moment for the region and the nation as a whole.

The February 11 election will determine who among the nine contenders will earn the mandate to serve on the Council of State, shaping the future of Ghana’s governance and development