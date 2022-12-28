Nine Christmas babies receive gift hamper from MTN

Nine newborn Christmas Babies at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital have received a collection of baby products from the Mobile Telecommunications Network, (MTN).

The gesture by the MTN, which had become a yearly ritual has benefited close to 500 babies since its inception and thus helping the average mother to also provide for new horns.

Mr Prince Owusu-Nyarko, Senior Manager for the South-West Business District of the Company during the presentations to mothers said the company deemed it a duty to show love and present a token of blessings to such children who shared the birthday of Christ.

He said some 15 babies would benefit from this year’s benevolence at both Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital and Essikado hospital.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V, the Omanhene of the Essikado traditional area who handed the products to the mothers’ said children were heritage of every society and must be supported to develop well.

Dr. Eugene Nkrumah, a Medical Officer at the Neotal Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital was happy that the MTN had brightened the lives of such babies and the department needed more incubators and prayed that the MTN Ghana foundation would come to their aid in the coming years.

He said, ” as a referral hospital, we have always received emergencies, preterm or even termed and not healthy babies and it’s sad that we have put three babies in an incubator.”