Nine Dead in Deadly Clash Between Ghana Armed Forces and Illegal Miners at Obuasi

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a statement addressing a deadly confrontation with illegal miners at the AngloGold Ashanti mines in Obuasi, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals.

The clash took place late on the night of January 18, 2025, when a group of approximately 60 miners attempted to breach the security fence surrounding the Deep Decline area of the mine. GAF troops, deployed under Operation HALT II to safeguard the site, attempted to prevent the miners from accessing the restricted area, but were met with gunfire.

According to GAF, the miners were armed with a variety of weapons, including locally made rifles, pump-action guns, gas cylinders, knives, heavy-duty bolt cutters, axes, and machetes. The situation quickly escalated into a shootout, which led to the death of seven miners and left another seriously injured. The remaining miners fled the scene, while a GAF soldier was also injured during the confrontation, reportedly from pellets fired by a pump-action gun. The soldier has since received medical treatment.

GAF emphasized that the troops acted in self-defense, as they were fired upon first by the illegal miners. A subsequent search of the area revealed six pump-action BB cartridges. The military also reminded the public that personnel on authorized duty have the right to defend themselves and protect civilians and property, including using lethal force when necessary.

The statement issued by GAF further cautioned illegal miners to refrain from entering mining concessions and warned against engaging in violent confrontations with military personnel. The military made it clear that such actions could have fatal consequences.

This latest incident underscores the ongoing challenges posed by illegal mining in Ghana, particularly in regions like Obuasi, where illegal miners frequently clash with security forces in their attempts to access gold-rich areas. GAF’s message also highlights the risks associated with unauthorized mining activities and the need for heightened security and enforcement to protect both the environment and local communities.

