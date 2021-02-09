A total of nine aspirants including a female have filed nominations to contest Volta Regional exercise to elect a representative to the position of the Council of State.

Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency, that Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe is the only female among the contestants.

Also is Mr Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Chief Executive Officer of Fraga Oil Ghana, the Council member for the Region for the first term of the President Akufo-Addo government.

Others are Osie Adza Tekpor VII, Paramount Chief of Avatime Traditional Area.

The rest include, mr Robert Castro Mediale, 52; Mr Fredrick Kwame Gbeku, 45; Mr Charles Atsu-Koni, 42; Mr Osei Christian Dziidzi, 45; Mr Felix Lartey, 42 and Mr Daniel Kwabla Dzakpasu, 28.

Mr Selormey disclosed the election is slated for Friday.

The EC opened nominations for aspirants on February 01 with a filing deadline of February 04, as part of elections for the electing Regional representatives of Council of State.

The scheduled election is in accordance with paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.