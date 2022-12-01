Nine ladies to battle for Miss Gbi 2022 crown

Nine ladies from the Gbi-Dzigbe (Hohoe) and Gbi-Nyigbe (Peki) will battle for the coveted Miss Gbi Crown this year as the two areas mark the silver jubilee of Gbidukorza.

The Miss Gbi Beauty Pageant is organised as part of activities to mark the annual Gbidukorza celebrated by the two traditional areas.

Mr Chris Adusu-Donkor, Convenor, Miss Gbi Consortium, said the pageant was designed to give young ladies of Gbi descent or affiliation a platform to compete for the opportunity to win the crown.

He said the winner would serve as the Youth Ambassador for Gbidukor for a period of one year.

Mr Adusu-Donkor noted that the Pageant also sought to unearth an outstanding person that would represent the Areas at home as well as nationwide if need be.

The nine contestants are the selected ones after an audition and had already begun a camping period ahead of the grand finale on Friday, December 2.

Mr Adusu-Donkor said within the camping period, contestants would be groomed to master the art of public speaking, practice teamwork regardless of cultural and educational backgrounds and improve on essential interaction skills and basic etiquette.

He said the camping period would provide contestants the opportunity to learn from one another and share ideas as a team despite the Crown at stake.

Mr Adusu-Donkor said each contestant as part of the pageant would be required to present a paper on a given developmental subject thus “the role of the youth in the development of Gbidukor.”

He said there would be a lot of activities such as visits to various personalities and places and media tours.

Mr Adusu-Donkor said voting was ongoing for each contestant which formed 30 percent of marks while activities carried out on the final day would in addition to votes polled, determine the winner.

He called on the public, families and friends of the contestants to support them and especially avail themselves on the final day.

Madam Florence Makafui Allavi, a Chaperone, on behalf of the contestants noted that they were grateful to the Consortium and promised to deliver their best.

The contestants are Adabeh Aseye Emmanuella, Kumah Victoria Enyonam, Agbebianu Promise Akosuah and Kpekata Vicentia Sedinam.

The rest are Agbo Philomena Semanu, Boateng Asantewaa Elorm, Sunupa Confidence, Bansah Princess Mawuena and Ahmadu Miriam Emefa.