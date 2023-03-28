Nine lives lost in Ghana over bus Collision

At least nine people were killed after two buses collided in Ghana’s Eastern Region, an official confirmed on Monday.

Jennifer Naa Yarley Quaye, commander of the Eastern Regional Division of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told Xinhua that two buses loaded with passengers and traveling in opposite directions on Sunday collided head-on around Bonsu Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

“Nine people, including two females and seven males, died on the spot. Officials from the GNFS and the Ghana Police Service rescued 11 persons with injuries and sent them to the government hospital in Kibi, a community not far from the highway,” the GNFS official said.

Bodies of the dead were also deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital mortuary awaiting identification. The police are carrying out further investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident. Enditem