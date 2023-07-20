Nine NPP flagbearer aspirants petition for centralized Special Delegates Conference

Nine out of the 10 presidential hopefuls vying for leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election have jointly petitioned the party leadership to centralize the August 26th special delegates’ congress.

They express their concerns about the party’s plans to hold the election on a regional basis, as they believe it won’t be well-received by the party members.

The only candidate who disagrees with this proposal is Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The nine candidates argue that it wouldn’t be wise to decentralize the election, especially when there are only 900 voters involved.

Instead, they advocate for the party to allow all 900 delegates to gather at a single venue for the polls. This way, they believe the process will be more efficient and representative of the party’s members.

According to the NPP’s constitution, the list of presidential aspirants will be reduced from 10 to 5 by the August 26th congress.

Meanwhile, the NPP is in the process of compiling a new register for the special delegates’ congress, which has become necessary due to the passing of some delegates.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong Koduah, assures that the new register will be finalized by the end of the week.

It is expected to consist of around 900 to 1000 delegates who will form the special electoral college for the upcoming election.

This revision also involves removing names of deceased founding members and considering past national officers.