Nine people killed as crane collapses in Kenya

Nine people were killed on Thursday after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Kilimani divisional police commander Andrew Mbogo said they were killed after the crane which they were using to construct a 14-storey student hostel crashed down.

Mbogo said the constructor’s lifting machine crumbled as it was being dismantled by the workers who had completed their work.

“It is an incident that is under probe for now for us to know what happened,” Mbogo said of the midday incident.

The police commander said the contractor had completed the outer works and was removing the crane when the incident happened.

He said workers were involved in the accident, with one who survived with serious injuries being rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

The construction site which is opposite the Department of Defence (DoD) headquarters is for the proposed Qwetu Residences.

Police and military personnel were involved in the rescue efforts and emergency response teams that arrived at the scene attended to those who survived for brief counseling.

Nairobi is experiencing a construction boom with most buildings going more than six floors.

Workers said there were 10 people working on the about 60 meters long crane and dismantling it when it crumbled, trapping the victims in the rubbles.

A witness and worker at the site Michael Odhiambo said the workers were dismantling the crane after it had completed its work on the outer side of the 14 floor building when it crumbled.

“We heard a loud bang only to realize the crane was down,” Odhiambo said.

He said one of the workers was left hanging about 40 meters high for help. “He was lucky because he had a safety belt against the clips on the wall,” Odhaimbo said. Enditem