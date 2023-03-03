Nine people killed due to truck veering off road in central Mozambique

At least nine people, including two children, were killed in Mozambique’s central Manica Province after a truck veered off the road and ran over 24 people on a sidewalk Thursday, Mozambique’s state radio channel RM reported.

The tragedy took place in Manica’s Gondola district, where another 15 people were injured and sent to the Provincial Hospital in Chimoio, the capital of Manica Province, according to the report.

“The truck lost control and ran over informal vendors, motorcycle taxi drivers and passers-by,” Mario Armaca, a spokesperson from the local police, told the press at the scene.

The spokesperson added that the truck stalled after it hit and destroyed a house. Among the injured, seven are in serious condition, said the report. Enditem