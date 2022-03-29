Nine people killed in two separate road accidents in Tanzania

At least nine people, including an associate professor of economics, were killed in two separate road accidents in eastern and northern Tanzania, police said Monday.

In one of the accidents, seven people were killed and eight others were injured Sunday at 7:30 p.m., local time when a tricycle collided head-on with a truck in the northern region of Simiyu.

Faustine Mtitu, the Simiyu regional commander for the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force, said the tricycle carrying six passengers caught fire after it collided with the truck that was ferrying 12 people, adding that the truck overturned after the collision.

Mtitu said the accident occurred at Kidulya suburb on the outskirts of Bariadi district in the Simiyu region.

In another accident, Honest Ngowi, 54, an associate professor of economics at state-run Mzumbe University, and his driver were killed Monday at 6 a.m. after a container fell off a truck and landed on their car at Chalinze in Coast region along the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro highway.

Pius Lutumo, the Coast regional police commander, said the duo were traveling to Mzumbe University’s main campus in Morogoro region from the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

Lutumo said the container fell off the truck after it shook when the driver of the truck attempted to overtake another vehicle. Enditem