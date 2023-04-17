Nine single mothers provided with sewing machines

Treasure of His Eyes (ToHE), a non-profit organisation established to support single parents, particularly women, has presented sewing machines to nine single mothers.

The gesture is to assist the women in setting up their own businesses to improve their financial status for the effective raising of their children and addressing their personal needs.

The beneficiaries, who had undergone training in dressmaking, had their various Assembly members serving as guarantors, who would help them to establish their own businesses.

Mr Emmanuel Ketaman Evortepe, the Executive President of Duamenefa Foundation, a humanitarian NGO, at the handing over ceremony, said it was the Foundation’s works for humanity that attracted ToHe’s partnership.

He said the Foundation was open to partnerships with other organisations and called for more stakeholder collaboration to impact lives.

Rev. David Mark Banini, the Director of Logistics, Duamenefa Foundation called on the beneficiaries to reach out and train others to also become useful citizens.

Madam Peace Norpe, a beneficiary from Dzodze-Bagorme, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, thanked the donors for their kindness and promised to apply the resources in a way that would benefit humanity.