Nineteen students in the Ejura SHS disaster still on admission

Nineteen out of the 47 students of the Ejuraman Senior High School, who were injured during a rainstorm Monday evening, are still on admission at the Ejura Government Hospital.

The students suffered various degrees of injury when the roof of the dining hall caved in during the rainstorm, where they were having their evening meals.

The storm hit Ejura and its adjoining communities.

The students were rushed to the hospital with 28 of them having been treated and discharged.

One of them, who had a major fracture, would be referred for further examinations and treatment, Dr Amoah Aboagye Emmanuel, the Medical Superintendent at the Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit on Tuesday.

He said the victims were currently in stable condition and “everything would be fine”.

The incident, which occurred around 1900 hours on February 6, has raised serious concerns about the deplorable nature of the dining hall, which, some of the students say, had remained a death trap for years.

They told the GNA that they were trapped when the roofs caved in, and the building began to collapse on them.

This resulted in a stampede, leaving most of them sustaining various degrees of injury.

The Ejuraman SHS, established in 1973 with 20 students, now has a student population of 1,500, with 75 members of staff.