Ghanaian security officals have arrested 19 Nigerians, believed to be illegal immigrants, in the Akuse District of the Eastern Region.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency(GNA), Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer, Eastern Regional Police command, said on April 21 at about 0840 hours, Operation ‘Motherland’ Team, consisting of Police, Military and Immigration Service at Akuse arrested and brought in the 19 suspected illegal Nigerian immigrants.

They were on board VW craftwer bus with registration number GR 5314-21 driven by Mawuli Katasi aged 32 with Kofi Nyavedzi aged 35 as driver’s mate.

Sgt. Gonnado said the suspects, aged between 20 and 54, confirmed they were Nigerians and said they were traveling from Aflao to Madina in Accra.

The suspects were handed over to the Immigration Service Officers for further action.