Ninety-one killed in road crashes within nine months in the WR

Ninety-one people have been killed through road accidents in the Western Region between January and September this year, as against 78 in 2020.

Out of the figure, 75 were males against 16 females, according to Nana Akua Ansaah, the Regional Director of Road Safety Authority.

She said the Region also recorded 167 pedestrians knock-downs as against 130 cases last year.

Nana Akua Ansaah who made this known to the GNA in Takoradi, said there was significant decline in the number of persons injured within the period.

According to her, out of a total of 1,199 vehicles involved in accidents 526 persons sustained injuries against 654 cases last year.

Nana Akua Ansah, explained that, in the period under review, there were 437 commercial vehicles involved in road crashes as against 479 last year, while 447 private vehicles against 452 last year were involved in the road crashes.

According to her, 316 motorcycles, which resulted in 29 deaths and 176 people seriously injured was also recorded.

She said out of the 91 deaths recorded, males below 18-years were four and above 18–years-old were 71, while females below the age of 18- years were seven and above 18-years were nine.

On Motor Traffic offences, Nana Akua Ansah said a total of 435 cases including, over speeding, over loading, drunk driving, worn out tyres, without licence, expired documents, not wearing helmet and not wearing seat belt were recorded.

The Regional Director said a total of 358 of the cases were sent to court of which 308 were convicted, 38 awaiting trial, 77 under investigation, one on beach warrant, two jailed and nine discharged.

She said GHC380,522.00 court fines were issued out of which GHC223,272.00 have been paid.

Nana Akua Ansaah said the Authority was focused to its task to develop and promote road safety in the country to co-ordinate and regulate activities, procedures and standards related to road safety and to provide for related matters.

She called on all stakeholders to promote best road safety practices among all categories of road users in the Region as the yuletide approached.