Ninety-three parliamentary candidates will contest for seats in the 33 constituencies of the Eastern Region in the December 7, general elections.

The candidates, including 81 males and 12 females, are contesting on the ticket of eight political parties.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have filed to contest in the 33 constituencies.

According to statistics obtained from the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) followed with eleven candidates, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) is contesting in three constituencies followed by the Liberty Party of Ghana (LPG) also contesting in three constituencies.

The others including the Peoples National Convention (PNC), the National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) are contesting in one constituency each in Akropong, Afram Plains North and Fanteakwa North respectively.

The statistics also showed that seven persons had filed as independent candidates in Akropong, Suhum, Kade, Fanteakwa North and South, Abuakwa South and Asene/Akroso/ Manso constituencies.