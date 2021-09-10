Ningo-Prampram DCE, confers with Okada and Commercial drivers

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA), has organized a stakeholder’s engagement with commercial vehicle (Trotro/Taxi) and Okada drivers within the Old Ningo community.

Mr Doku noted that the meeting was to equip the operators with the needed road traffic regulations as they ply their daily trades on the roads.

According to the DCE the police would soon embark on an intensive campaign to check drivers who disregarded road traffic regulations within the District, adding that offenders would not be spared at all.

He noted that plans were far advanced to implement a spot find by the Police Command within the District.

These according to the DCE, would ensure drivers and pedestrians obey the various road traffic regulations to save lives and properties in the District.

The Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive told the participants that the move formed part of the Greater Accra Regional Ministers call to ‘Make Accra work again’, adding that all well-meaning citizens must support to ensure Accra works to the Satisfaction of the public.

Mr Doku advised the participants to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic in the country.