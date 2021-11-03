Ningo-Prampram DCE gets 100 percent endorsement

The 32 Assembly members, including government appointees, of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, have given the President’s nominee a 100 per cent endorsement to assume his post as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Mr AL-Latif Tetteh Amanor, the DCE, expressed gratitude to the Assembly members for the overwhelming endorsement.

He said his mandate was to re-brand the district to compete favorably with other districts in the country.

He called on all to put aside their political differences and prioritise the progress of Ningo-Prampram, an area enriched with numerous resources, which could be harnessed to enhance the living conditions of residents.

Under his tenure Ningo-Prampram would enjoy relatively peaceful coexistence amongst the residents, Mr Amanor said.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Divine Otu Agorhom, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the overwhelming confirmation of the DCE justified the confidence reposed in him by President Akufo-Addo.

He said the Greater Accra Region would witness massive transformation in all facets of the national economy with a call on all stakeholders to support the agenda “Make Greater Accra Work Again”.

Out of the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies only one was outstanding with regard to the conduct of the confirmation elections