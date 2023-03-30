Ningo Prampram District Assembly holds first quarter town hall meeting

The Ningo Prampram District Assembly has conducted its first-quarter town hall meeting to give the public an update on the projects it has accomplished over the years.

The Prampram Methodist Church was packed with locals and opinion leaders for the town hall gathering.

About 96 percent of the district’s building projects had been completed, according to Mrs. Abigail Vicentia Agbozo, Development and Planning Officer for the Ningo Prampram District Assembly.

The Assembly, according to Mrs. Agbozo, was mandated to ensure development at the grassroots level and would step up efforts to develop the neighborhood and guarantee a thriving local economy.

She said the Assembly was rapidly expanding and that locals needed to support officials from the assembly to perform their duties.

Mr. Tetteh Al Latif Amanor, the District Chief Executive for the Ningo Prampram pleaded with the people in an interview with the Ghana News Agency to pay their rates and levies to ensure that development reached every area of the district.

In addition, Mr. Amanor thanked the various department leaders in the district Assembly for their assistance and contributions to the district’s growth and urged them to work to satisfy residents’ needs.