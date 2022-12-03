Ningo-Prampram District Assembly honours deserving farmers

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA), in collaboration with the District Agriculture Department, has hnonoured deserving farmers at Ayertepa, near Tema.

Ten distinguished farmers, including one physically challenged, two best females, one youth, and the other six were decorated.

This year’s farmers’ day was on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development through value addition.”

Mr Prince Ofori-Boateng, the District Director for Agriculture, said the Government was focusing and working hard towards post-production activities.

He expressed concern over post-harvest losses which had become a bane to agricultural production affecting the gains of farmers.

Mr Ofori-Boateng said transforming agriculture into business meant the creation of job in the entire value chain.

He said agribusiness took the center stage in agricultural activities in the District during the year 2022 in spite of the global financial crisis.

Mr Al-Latiff Tetteh Amanor the District Chief Executive said, adding value to the original state and preserving them from becoming cheaper on the market is the way to improve the agricultural value chain.

He said value addition and preservation was the key to ensure maximum benefit is obtained from the toil of farmers.

Mr Moses Gblorkpo, the overall best farmer expressed gratitude for the award, and urged the youth to nurture interest in the agriculture sector as a good business and “stop saying there is no job in the country”.