Ningo-Prampram District Assembly Vows to Safeguard Agricultural Lands

AL-Latiff Tetteh Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive (DCE), says the assembly was clearing squatters from agricultural lands as they are hindering agricultural activities in the area.

Mr Amanor said the lands in Dawhenya were fertile and could do all-year farming, hence the need to preserve them for the area to contribute its quota to the agricultural sector of the country.

He said this during the commissioning of 100 hectares of land for a rice seed project, an initiative by the South Korea Agricultural Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana, aimed at producing high-quality rice seeds in the country.

The DCE mentioned that he had been in talks with the Traditional Council on steps to take to preserve the agricultural lands in the district to create farming jobs and support the local economy.

“I have been telling the traditional rulers that all our lands can’t go in for concrete; I mean estate projects, so our district is wholeheartedly supporting Agric and agricultural projects,” he stated.

He pledged that all government projects regarding agriculture would be sustained, stressing that the district had taken it upon itself to chase the encroaches out of the district.

Nene Tetteh Kodie Aden IV, Chief of Dawhenya, said the Dawhenya Irrigation Scheme had been of great benefit to the farmers and the various communities in the district at large.

“For some of us, the Dawhenya Irrigation Scheme has been some oxygen to our lives since the very day we visited this earth till now; for that matter, we’ll do everything within our power and our means to ensure that the scheme is sustained,” he stated.

He stated that the people of Dawhenya were glad to have had their agriculture sector enhanced by the Korean K-Ricebelt outfit and thanked them for the huge investment they were injecting into the Ghanaian economy.

He pleaded with the government to intervene in the threat being posed to the farmlands by the encroaches and appealed to the authorities and the Korean Embassy to extend their support to education, health, and sanitation to spread development in the entire district.