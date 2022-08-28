Ningo-Prampram holds clean-up to kick start Homowo festival

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, the District Environmental Directorate and the Traditional Authority, have jointly organized a clean-up exercise to kick start the 2022 Homowo festival.

Mr Al-Latif Amanor, the District Chief Executive, said the Ningo Traditional Council took the initiative to ensure that Homowo was celebrated in a healthy environment also in fulfilment of the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s “Operation clean your frontage”.

The clean-up covered Prampram and the Ningo traditional areas.

Mr Amanor told the Ghana News Agency in Ningo during the exercise that the clean-ups were designed as fun activities to encourage citizens to take greater care of their communities.

He said the District Assembly sought to use the celebration of the festival to promote community-based environmental action for a cleaner and healthier world by cleaning up garbage and refuse.

He said the Assembly was working together with the traditional authorities to raise environmental awareness in different communities within the district to enhance the capabilities of the community by promoting commerce and trade to achieve or practice the conduct in waste management and recycling industry.

The Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive said the assembly had upscaled community hygiene to help prevent infectious diseases from spreading throughout the neighbourhood, school, compound, and office space.

“Hygiene practised regularly creates healthier communities and helps save lives of children,” he said.

Mr Bernard Mats Yingura, the District Coordinating Director, urged the youth not only to recite the adage “cleanness is nearness to godliness” but must put it into practice for them to enjoy the environment to the fullness, “you must always clean the environment to have a healthy life wherever you stay.”

Madam Evenly Nani, Director Ningo-Prampram Environment Health Office, noted that the clean-up exercise had become a monthly ritual and urged the community members to clean their towns every day because the bye-laws on the “operation clean your frontage” had been gazetted for Ningo-Prampram District Assembly.

Madam Nani said they had sensitized the public on the bye-laws, and at churches and corporate organizations and educated them but they still moved to the community to let the people clean their environment.

She said the enforcement of the bye-laws would start next month, and people who fail to clean their environment would be taken to court.