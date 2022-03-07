Ningo-Prampram Independence Day Parade; 25 Students Collapse

Twenty-five students dropped unconscious after standing in the scorching sun for hours to participate in the 65th Independence Day commemoration organised by the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) in the Greater Accra Region.

Medical personnel of the National Ambulance Service assisted by the Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate administered first aid to revive the unconscious students.

Five of the students, who were female had severe complications were rushed to the District Health Directorate where their condition was stabilized.

They have since been discharged after receiving medical treatment.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Linda Asamany Kporku, the Ningo-Prampram District Health Information Officer who led the team of medical personnel to the parade grounds, attributed the cases to standing for long hours in the sun, anxiety, and failure to eat.

“They are all fine, they didn’t have any serious conditions, none of them were seriously ill that we needed to transfer to the hospital, we treated all and discharged them,” she added.

She advised teachers to always ensure that, the students eat before proceeding to participate in the march past to avoid fainting, noting that, “for the anxiety, they just have to encourage them that there is nothing to fear during a match past.”

Mrs Kporku thanked the Ghana National Ambulance Service for their support and cooperation.

A total of 32 contingents constituting over 800 students from public and private Basic, Junior, and Senior High Schools, 31 members of the Basic Police Cadet Corps with Five Commanding Officers and the Ebenezer Methodist Brigade Band participated in the parade.

Chiefs clad in their traditional apparels, Heads of Departments, Security Commanders, Teachers, and a cross-section of the public thronged the

St. Anglican School Park in Prampram on Sunday to mark this year’s Independence Day Celebration.

Mrs Sarah Adibrosu, Ningo-Prampram District Education Director charged students to be hungry for academic excellence as education is a major tool to develop the area and the community at large.

She expressed concern that most of the students were involved in child labour activities – farming, fishing, Okada riding, amongst others, leading to absenteeism from class, and called on parents to support their children to learn.

Mrs Adibrosu appealed to authorities to help the education directorate to enhance teaching and learning explaining that, the schools lacked desks, teacher’s accommodations among others.

Mr AL-Latif Tetteh Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, speaking on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better,” said the Government has offered full scholarship to brilliant students to study engineering at the tertiary level.

He commended the students for always responding to the call of their teachers to partake in the parade.

“After seeing your performance today, I am convinced that the district has a lot of talents which can be harnessed for the growth of the district and the nation as a whole,” he added.

The Abia D/A Basic School and the Afienya Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institute were adjudged the first for their excellent performance in the Basic School and SHS categories respectively.