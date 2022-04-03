Ningo SHS Destroyed By Rains

Staff and students of the Ningo Senior High School (SHS) are bearing the brunt of a 45-minute rainstorm that hit the Ningo-Prampram area in the Greater Accra Region, ripping some of the roofs of the school building.

The School’s Computer Laboratory and the Staff Common Room were among the structures affected in the storm on Friday.

Rainwater, as a result, entered the desktop computers and the internet rack, as well as soaking the exercise books and files of students.

The Ghana News Agency, during a visit to the School’s premises, gathered that even though school was in session at the time of the rainstorm, which occurred around 1300 hours, no injuries or casualties were recorded.

Mr Michael Tetteh Eku, the Ningo-Prampram District Director, National Disaster Management Organisation, told the GNA that a team had visited the school to assess the extent of damage.

He said he would review a report from the team to decide on the best interventions for the school.

In an advice to residents, he said people living in structures with signs of weakness should endeavour to reinforce them to ensure their safety during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, some concerned residents have blamed the effect of the rainstorm on the school on the cutting of a big Mahogany tree in front of the three-storey building, which housed the Computer Lab and Head Teacher’s Office, serving as windbreak.

According to them until the felling of the tree, several rainstorms had hit the school but no damage was caused.