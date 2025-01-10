Ninth Parliament’s First Session Suspended for Ministerial Vetting and Orientation

The first meeting of the Ninth Parliament has been adjourned until Tuesday, January 21, 2025, to allow the Appointments Committee to vet President John Dramani Mahama’s new ministerial nominees and prepare them for approval.

This temporary suspension also provides time for a four-day orientation workshop for new legislators, helping them familiarize themselves with parliamentary procedures and practices.

As of Thursday, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin had received and referred the first set of ministerial nominees to the Appointments Committee. The initial batch includes Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, who has been nominated as Minister-designate for Finance; John Abdulai Jinapor, nominated for Energy; and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, who has been proposed as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

The adjournment was explained by the Majority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, who clarified that the President’s communication of ministerial appointments required formal referral to the Appointments Committee. Agbodza added that this break was necessary to ensure that parliamentary processes are followed.

Additionally, Minority MP Patrick Yaw Boamah indicated that the House would be receiving a supplementary list of nominees from the President, which would be reviewed once it is submitted to the Speaker for referral.