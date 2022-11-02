NIPDA supports 14 Persons with Disability

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) has supported 14 Persons with Disability (PWDs) with start-up business items to empower them economically.

The items presentation was supervised by the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development.

The items included bags of rice, maize, charcoal, bags of cement and plywood.

Others also received bales of second-hand clothing, deep freezers, an industrial knitting machine, mobile phones, and electronic cash for call card vending.

Mr Al-Latiff Tetteh Amanor, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, presenting the items to the beneficiaries reiterated that disability was not an inability, and encouraged the PWDs to participate in economic ventures to earn a meaningful life.

Mr Al-Latif stressed that it was unfortunate that most PWDs often considered themselves as incapable thereby limiting them from reaching greater heights.

“Your condition doesn’t mean your end has come, there are people with the same condition, yet they have excelled in various fields of endeavor, it is just an accident that has occurred therefore prove to society that you are not limited due to your condition,” he stated.

Mr. Bernard Mart Yingura, NIPDA Coordinating Director, on his part, advised the beneficiaries to make effective use of the items.

Mr Yingura said it was their right to receive support from the government, while it was their responsibility to make effective use of the items.