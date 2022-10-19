Nirvana Nokwe To Perform At Road to Afrochella SA Edition

South African Multi-talented singer-songwriter and rising musical force Nirvana Nokwe has been enlisted to perform at the prestigious Road to Afrochella Edition on 30 October 2022. She will share the stage as a headliner with Gyakie, Focalistic, and Young Stunna to name a few Stonebwoy and Burnaboy.

“Road to Afrochella,” is an experiential popup activation designed to introduce and highlight Afrochella to the Sub-Saharan market, kicking off in Johannesburg at Altitude Beach. Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent’s many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs. This year, Afrochella’s theme is “AfroFuturism,” a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

In excited reverence for such an amazing opportunity to share her craftsmanship, Nirvana Nokwe shares:

“Surprisingly, a great sense of belonging and calm has washed over my spirit. After hours of just sitting and squealing at my screen because of the joy and the excitement of the news, I’m so grateful to God and my ancestors, as well as the Afrochella team for seeing and believing in me. Afrochella attendees are going to experience something so unique and ethereal. I can’t wait! It’s going to be a memorable one.”

Nirvana Nokwe’s inclusion in the prestigious line-up comes off the back of her highly acclaimed sophomore EP titled Nirvous Love released in September. She is also the face of the latest #WeAreWomen Bernini SA advert.