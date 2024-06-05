Nissan Africa Celebrates Excellence at Ignition Awards

The prestigious Nissan Ignition Awards, held at the Sandton City Convention Centre, honored the best of Nissan’s African network last Friday.

Vredendal’s Brand Nissan dealership clinched the title of South Africa’s Dealer of the Year, while ABC Motors in Mauritius was named Nissan Independent Markets Africa (NIMA) National Sales Company of the Year.

The event, marking the first continental awards ceremony in South Africa, brought together Nissan’s partners from across its Independent Markets Africa and South African networks. Nissan Africa Managing Director Sherief Eldessouky highlighted the ceremony as a celebration of Nissan’s African heritage and growing presence.

South African Winners:

Small Dealer of the Year : Morgan Nissan Lydenburg

: Morgan Nissan Lydenburg Medium Dealer of the Year : BB Mount Fuji

: BB Mount Fuji Large Dealer of the Year : NTT Nissan Klerksdorp

: NTT Nissan Klerksdorp Mega Dealer of the Year : NTT Nissan Bloemfontein

: NTT Nissan Bloemfontein Very Small Dealer of the Year and Overall Winner: Brand Nissan Vredendal

NIMA Winners:

Small National Sales Company of the Year : Caetano Formula West Africa (Congo)

: Caetano Formula West Africa (Congo) Medium National Sales Company of the Year : Caetano Formula West Africa (Gabon)

: Caetano Formula West Africa (Gabon) Large National Sales Company of the Year: ABC Motors (Mauritius)

The gala, part of the annual Nissan Africa Conference, also recognized top performers in various categories such as Best Nissan Finance Dealer, Best Customer Satisfaction in Sales and Service, Best Fleet Sales, After Sales and Service, and individual sales achievements. Algoa Nissan in South Africa and Motorcare Limited in Uganda were lauded for customer satisfaction.

Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets Africa Managing Director Maciej Klenkiewicz emphasized the collective effort behind Nissan’s success, stating, “Our achievements are driven by having the right vehicles for the right market, supported by dedicated individuals and organizations.”

Reflecting on the event, Klenkiewicz added, “Friday night embodied the African proverb: if we want to go fast, we go alone; if we want to go far, we go together. This celebration acknowledged the incredible people and partnerships across Africa, highlighting our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support wherever our vehicles are sold.”

The Ignition Awards underscored Nissan’s 60-year legacy in Africa, celebrating the individuals and teams that contribute to the company’s ongoing success across the continent.