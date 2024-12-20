Nissan and Japan Motors Open State-of-the-Art Sales, Service and Spares Centre in Senegal

Nissan Independent Markets Africa Managing Director Maciej Klenkiewicz and Japan Motors Trading Company Managing Director Salem Kalmoni have officially opened a brand-new Nissan sales, service, and spares centre in Dakar, Senegal, marking a significant milestone in Nissan’s expansion in West Africa.

The US$9.5-million investment, which is the result of nearly three years of planning and construction, underscores Nissan’s continued commitment to the African market, particularly to West Africa. Klenkiewicz expressed pride in the longstanding partnership between Nissan and Japan Motors, which spans over five decades, making Japan Motors the longest-standing Nissan dealership in Africa.

“We pride ourselves on the partners that we work with, and we have enjoyed a particularly fruitful and long relationship with Japan Motors,” said Klenkiewicz. “This new centre, coming after Japan Motors’ new assembly plant in Ghana, speaks volumes about their commitment to the markets they serve.”

Senegal, according to Klenkiewicz, is increasingly becoming as vital a market in West Africa as Ghana, where Japan Motors operates a state-of-the-art automotive factory. This facility assembles the Nissan Navara pickup range, built in South Africa.

Kalmoni shared his confidence in Senegal’s market potential, saying, “When we opened our branch here 10 years ago, we did so because we believed in the potential of Senegal. This new centre is proof of our belief and our commitment.”

The centre, which employs 48 people ranging from technicians to sales personnel, is the first fully integrated Nissan facility in sub-Saharan Africa that is compliant with the Nissan Retail Concept NEXT Global Dealer Facility design. It features a 663 square meter workshop with 20 bays and two truck pits, along with parking space for 100 vehicles across the first floor and rooftop. A special vehicle elevator was installed instead of a traditional ramp to move cars between the parking levels.

Jamil Zoobi, Managing Director of Japan Motors Senegal, emphasized that the new centre is central to their strategy of restoring the Nissan brand’s prominence in Senegal to pre-COVID-19 levels, when the brand was in the top three in the country. He added, “The centre creates a one-stop shop, offering exceptional customer experience and world-class vehicle servicing using the best parts.”

This development highlights Nissan’s growing footprint in Africa and its dedication to enhancing customer service and satisfaction in the region.