Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. will recall 236 vehicles over a drive shaft defect, China’s top quality regulator has said.

The recall will involve the imported Infiniti Q70L model manufactured between May 15, 2012, and March 20, 2018, the State Administration For Market Regulation said in an online statement.

Faulty drive shafts could cause sudden interruptions in power transmission, posing safety risks to passengers, the statement read.

Nissan China, via Dongfeng Infiniti Motor Co., Ltd., will replace the defective parts free of charge, according to the statement.

The recall will start on Dec. 21, 2020. Enditem