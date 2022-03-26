Nissan Kicks At Stake For Millennium Marathon Lucky Winner

According to the Race Director, Mrs Catherine Morton, there would be a raffle for participants of the 5 km Race, and any person who crosses the finish line could be the winner.

She said the elite 21 km race has 15,000ghc for the winners in both male and female categories.

The runners up will take home 8,000ghc and the third taking 5,000ghc.

She stressed that consolation prizes are also for grabs by runners who place from 4tg to 10th.

She said the Millennium Marathon which started in 2015 had to be suspended for two years due to Covid 19, but this year they are back and are going to ensure that all health and security measures are enforced.

The 2022 Millennium Marathon is expected to attract over 3,000 athletes from Ghana and other countries.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Athletics Association has assured the Millennium Marathon Company full technical and logistics support.

The GAA has awarded the event a Gold Label Certificate which was presented by its CEO Bawa Fuseini.

By Sammy Heywood Okine