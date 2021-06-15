Nissan today launched the all-new Note Aura premium compact car in Japan, with sales planned to start in autumn.

The all-new Note Aura comes exclusively with Nissan’s e–POWER electrified powertrain, a key part of the company’s electrification strategy under the Nissan NEXT global business transformation plan. The all-new vehicle inherits the comfort and advanced safety technologies of the Note e–POWER launched last year, with added premium furnishings and system enhancements.

Intrinsic qualities appeal to all on board

With a simple, beautiful design that goes beyond the compact-car norm, the Note Aura aims to exceed the expectations of all occupants.

The exterior features an elaborately sculpted front grille, and an elongated, curved roofline. The rear fenders and new rear bumper convey a wide stance and low center of gravity, giving the vehicle a robust presence. The LED combination lamps that illuminate as a beam of light across the rear of the vehicle create an advanced and individualistic impression.

The model comes with 14 available body color variations, with five two-tone combinations, including Garnet Red with Super Black, and Midnight Black with Sunrise Copper.

The interior Zero Gravity seats come in two variations; Herringbone patterned tweedlike fabric combined with synthetic leather or high-quality genuine leather with specially designed pleating to provide seating grip. The lower instrument panel and center console features a wood-grain finish while door trims, front armrests and the instrument panel are all finished in tweed-like fabric.

A premium audio system has been developed together with Bose1 for a high-quality onboard experience. The optional Bose Personal Plus sound system speakers are placed in the front passenger headrests, providing a premium acoustic experience with the depth and breadth of sound unique to Bose1 and its advanced signal processing technology.

Noise dampening in the roof, doors, and front door glass help ensure a high level of cabin quietness and comfort on the road.

Beauty with highly sophisticated functionality

The front facia V-motion lighting combines signature LED position lamps, accent lamps, and sequential turn lamps, giving a premium look. The slim and sleek headlamps also have adaptive LED functions, combining both quality and functionality.

The 17-inch lightweight aluminum wheels feature gunmetal resin inserts that create a stylish, aerodynamic design.

Advanced technologies bring an enhanced car life to both drivers and passengers

For the Note Aura, the second-generation e-POWER electrified powertrain has been enhanced to provide maximum system output of 100 kW and maximum torque of 300 Nm. This delivers more powerful acceleration and an even smoother driving experience from the 100% electric motor driven system.

Engine Electric motor Transmission Drive Grade Price* (yen) HR12DE EM47 (Fr motor) (Electric motor driven) 2WD G 2,610,300 G leather edition 2,699,400 HR12DE EM47 (Fr motor) MM48 (Rr motor) AWD G Four 2,868,800 G Four leather edition 2,957,900

*Japan-market recommended retail price (including consumption tax)

1 Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation in the United States.