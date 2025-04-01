Nissan Navara Warrior Targets Guinness Record in South African Desert

A team of drivers and engineers is navigating South Africa’s Northern Cape in a bid to set a Guinness World Record for the longest off-road trail using the newly launched Nissan Navara Warrior by Premcar.

The modified pickup truck, designed for extreme conditions, will traverse over 1,000 kilometers of rugged terrain, including the Namaqualand Eco Route and the Gariep River Valley, before reaching the Atlantic Ocean at Alexander Bay.

The expedition, organized by Nissan Africa and documented by TopGear South Africa, tests the vehicle’s durability in one of the continent’s most unforgiving environments. The Navara Warrior, an upgraded version of Nissan’s Pro-4X model, features reinforced shock absorbers, all-terrain tires, and increased ground clearance to handle rocky valleys and barren expanses.

Nissan Africa Managing Director Maciej Klenkiewicz described the attempt as a natural progression following the brand’s 2024 “Daring Africa” campaign, an 8,000-kilometer journey from South Africa to Egypt. “This record underscores our commitment to engineering vehicles that conquer Africa’s toughest challenges,” he said.

Premcar CEO Bernie Quinn emphasized the vehicle’s Australian-engineered robustness, stating, “We built the Warrior for uncompromising drivers. This terrain validates its capabilities.”

The Northern Cape route, known for extreme isolation and temperatures, poses risks even for seasoned off-roaders. Media representatives joined the team in Upington before the convoy departed from Pella, a remote mission station.

Nissan Africa Communications Head Ramy Mohareb expressed confidence in the Navara Warrior’s performance, noting its enhancements over the factory model, including wider tracks and improved approach angles.

The attempt follows Nissan’s six-decade presence in Africa, where rugged utility vehicles dominate markets. Success could bolster the Navara’s reputation as a flagship model for adventure and commercial use.

Guinness World Records has yet to confirm specific criteria for the “longest off-road trail” category. However, completion of the four-day journey would mark a milestone for automotive endurance testing on the continent.

Results are expected by March 30, with Nissan aiming to position the Warrior as a top choice for off-road enthusiasts and businesses operating in remote regions.