Nissi Care Group and Theosalt Ministries International commended 

Mr. Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, has commended Nissi Care Group, a non-profit organisation in healthcare and Theosalt Ministries International for their love and care for the health needs of the people in the municipality.

Nissi Care Group of Houston, Texas, in the United States of America in collaboration with the Theosalt Ministries International and Assemblies of God, Ghana have undertaken a free medical screening and treatment exercise in the municipality.

The exercise, which covered health conditions including hypertension, diabetes, malaria, eye and dental problems and infections, benefited 935 residents.

Mr. Bosson, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency described the exercise as laudable as it aimed to improve the health of the people in the municipality.

The MCE said though it was the duty of the state to ensure that citizens were in good health, limited resources made it difficult for government to attend to all the health needs of the people.

He said it was, therefore, prudent to give maximum support to any organisation or group that came to help in that direction and showed them much appreciation as the health of people was important for the country’s growth.

Mr. Bosson appealed to the Nissi Care Group to make the exercise an annual event and should consider Ho as their home because “Ho is part of America now” as it had signed a Sister City Agreement with Gainesville of Florida, USA.

The MCE urged the citizens to endeavour to take time off their busy schedules to go for regular medical check- ups to know their health status and should not get sick before seeking medical attention.

Madam Eyitemi Sarah Igbe, Director of Nissi Care Group thanked the MCE for the warm welcome and disclosed that the Group was also using social intervention to reach out to people with the gospel of the Saviour Jesus Christ .

Reverend Godson K. Bodzah, Chief Executive Officer of Theosalt Ministries International also expressed appreciation to the MCE and said the church also had a responsibility of ensuring that its members remain healthy.

Mr. Mawunyo Agbe, Presiding Member for Ho Municipal Assembly told GNA the exercise was unique because of the care and love shown by the medical team.

He described the counseling section as marvelous as the team was interested in getting the people to know the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.