NITA holds stakeholder engagement on Legislative Instruments for Acts 771 and 772

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) is organizing an ICT stakeholder conference to review draft Legislative Instruments (LIs) for the NITA Act, 2008 (Act 771) and the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772).

These LIs are being prepared for presentation to Parliament and the conference aims to gather input from ICT industry players to refine the drafts.

The consultative conference will be held from July 5th to July 7th, 2023, at the Kofi Annan Centre for Excellence (KACE), from 11am to 4:30pm each day.

Act 771 and Act 772 are primary legislations, but the corresponding operational subsidiary legal framework has not yet been passed.

These subsidiary legal framework documents are crucial for the effective implementation of the primary legislation.

The harmonious legal ecosystem of primary and subsidiary legislation is essential for the development of the government, private sector, and non-governmental digital ecosystems. It is also vital for citizens’ digital engagement and facilitating policy objectives.

Mr. Richard Okyere-Fosu, the Director General of NITA, emphasized the significance of this exercise for the agency, the government, and all stakeholders and consumers in the ICT sector.

He highlighted that NITA has operated for 15 years without these essential legislative instruments, which are necessary for NITA’s full and effective functioning.

Proper regulation of the ICT sector is crucial, and completing this exercise will unlock substantial opportunities and benefits for the nation.

Mr. Okyere-Fosu emphasized the importance of stakeholders’ input to ensure that the legislative instruments are industry-friendly and relevant.

The consultative workshop is open to all stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem, including professionals, businesses, lecturers, and students.